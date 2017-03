LONDON May 9 London Mining PLC : * Quarterly production of 706,000wmt iron ore concentrate, up 29% on the

previous quarter * Quarterly sales of 589,000wmt, up 52% on the previous quarter * Production guidance of 3.3 to 3.6mdmt and sales guidance of 3.6 to 3.8mdmt

maintained for 2013 * Well advanced with the next stage of expansion to achieve a run rate of 5mtpa

by the end of H2