Nov 28 London Mining PLC : * New debt package funds expansion of marampa to 6.5mwmt/a and life of mine

extension to over 40 years * Extended corporate debt facility agreed with existing lenders * Undertakings from 78.1 pct of convertible bond holders received to extend final maturity date to 30 April 2019 * Entered into conditional agreement with its existing lenders to increase

total facilities available to USD200 million * Funds will be made available as a USD150 million term facility and a USD50

million revolving facility * Final maturity of bonds, if agreed, would be accompanied by a rise in interest rate of bonds to 12 pct * Proposes to extend final maturity of USD110 million 8 pct guaranteed convertible bonds due 2016 to 30 April 2019