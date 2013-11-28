Nov 28 London Mining PLC :
* New debt package funds expansion of marampa to 6.5mwmt/a and
life of mine
extension to over 40 years
* Extended corporate debt facility agreed with existing lenders
* Undertakings from 78.1 pct of convertible bond holders
received to extend final maturity date to 30 April 2019
* Entered into conditional agreement with its existing lenders
to increase
total facilities available to USD200 million
* Funds will be made available as a USD150 million term
facility and a USD50
million revolving facility
* Final maturity of bonds, if agreed, would be accompanied by a
rise in interest rate of bonds to 12 pct
* Proposes to extend final maturity of USD110 million 8 pct
guaranteed convertible bonds due 2016 to 30 April 2019
