July 18 Iron ore miner London Mining Plc said it expects 2013 production at the higher end of its previous forecast of 3.3 million to 3.6 million dry metric tonnes, boosted by higher production at its Marampa mine in Sierra Leone.

London Mining, which is one of the few junior iron ore companies currently producing in West Africa, maintained its 2013 sales guidance of 3.6 million to 3.8 million dry metric tonnes.

Production in the second quarter rose to 963,000 wet metric tonnes of iron ore concentrate, up 36 percent against the previous quarter.