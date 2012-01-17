* Marampa ramp-up on target, eyes first shipment

* Trims output target for 2012 to 1.5 mln tonnes, vs 1.8 mln

* Sees lower cost expansion

* Shares up 1.2 percent (Adds details, background)

LONDON, Jan 17 London Mining, which began producing iron ore in Sierra Leone last month, has trimmed its output target for 2012 to 1.5 million tonnes due to the ore mix, and said an improved resource base had opened the doors for a lower cost expansion.

The miner -- which produces high-quality ore suitable for Europe, unlike many other juniors operating in the region -- had earlier targeted 1.8 million tonnes from its Marampa operation.

London Mining will be held back by the need to commission a ball mill, used for grinding iron ore into a fine powder, in the third quarter, it said on Tuesday, adding it was now aiming for 3.5 million tonnes in 2013 and 4.6 million tonnes in 2014.

However, the discovery of additional highly weathered ore, which is more concentrated, has allowed it to increase the potential capacity of its first phase to 5 million tonnes, lifting expected capital spending to $260 million from $234 million and lowering unit costs.

Analysts at Numis said the operational update was "overall positive, with the slight downgrade for 2012/2013 (production) counter-balanced by the expansion potential".

London Mining shares were up 0.6 percent at 0900 GMT.

It said its ramp-up was on schedule, with the mine producing 57,000 tonnes of concentrate as of Jan. 16.

Last month, the miner announced it had delayed its first Marampa shipment to January from the end of 2011, to allow it to use larger vessels and improve margins.

The company, which has an offtake agreement with Glencore , said on Tuesday its first barge had been loaded and was awaiting shipment to Europe, with the ship expected to arrive in Freetown on Jan. 23.

London Mining's first shipment will follow rival African Minerals which shipped the first iron ore from its Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone last month.

Marampa, which supplied iron ore to Europe, was closed in the mid 1970s. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Neil Maidment and Dan Lalor)