* Second offtake deal for London Mining, adding to Glencore
deal
* London Mining says EBITDA loss widens to $40.5 million
* Completion of feasibility for next growth phase at Marampa
due in Q3
(Adds Vitol comment, releads)
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
March 29 Energy trader Vitol has
made its first major move into iron ore, with an offtake
agreement with London Mining that pits it against rival
Glencore as traders compete for a slice of the
lucrative iron ore market.
Traders and banks have been piling into physical iron ore
trading alongside strategic buyers seeking to secure volumes,
attracted by large trading volumes, a pricing mechanism that is
becoming far shorter and China's appetite for steel as it
expands cities, power lines and rail links.
The new arrivals are taking on a market dominated by Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, which
have a joint share of around 60 percent, leaving even the
world's largest commodity traders to battle over offtake from
emerging players.
London Mining will this year produce 1.5 million tonnes, a
tiny fraction of the 1.1 billion tonne global market.
Vitol has agreed a $45 million offtake-related prepayment
loan, securing 2 million wet metric tonnes, with a 5-year deal
that means London Mining is now fully funded to expand capacity
at its Marampa project in Sierra Leone to 5 million tonnes by
2014.
"This is an important growth opportunity for the Vitol Group
as we make our first major move into the iron ore business,
which provides good synergies with our growing coal business and
our dry bulk expertise," a Vitol spokesman said.
Glencore in January last year secured an agreement for the
first 1.8 million tonnes of production from Sierra Leone.
Glencore's five-year deal included a $27 million prepayment and
covers 9.5 million tonnes of production.
"The optimal situation for us is to have a number of
customers. We have a significant amount of additional production
to come on quite quickly - by the end of 2013 we will be
producing at the rate of 5 million tonnes per annum," Chief
Executive Graeme Hossie told reporters.
"We had a number of parties - in excess of 5 legitimate
parties - chasing this offtake from our ore."
INTEREST
London Mining said it had the option to expand the
relationship with either trader, or both, or of doing deals
directly with steel producers to sell any additional output.
Hossie said the miner had seen interest in its production
from trading houses and banks keen to grow in physical trading
and Chinese buyers.
Last year, Shandong Iron & Steel, the world's ninth-largest
steel company, agreed to pay $1.5 billion for a 25 percent stake
in London Mining rival African Minerals.
London Mining on Thursday posted a wider core loss for 2011,
as corporate cost increase with the miner's move from developer
to producer and with the ramp up of the Marampa operation.
Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) loss widened to $40.5 million from $31.4 million
the previous year.
Marampa produced over 271,500 tonnes of concentrate as at
March 26, the miner said, adding five supramax shipments had now
been made, selling 243,190 tonnes of ore to Chinese and European
customers through Glencore.
London Mining is separately developing iron ore mines in
Saudi Arabia and Greenland, where Isua is a potential $2.4
billion, 15 million tonne per year operation, according to a
bankable feasibility study published earlier this week.
The study has been translated into Chinese and London Mining
said it was talking to potential strategic partners.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by James Jukwey)