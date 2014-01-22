LONDON Jan 22 Sierra Leone-focused London Mining produced almost 3.4 million tonnes of iron ore last year, in line with revised guidance, as the company targets further growth in 2014.

The company said on Wednesday it produced less iron ore in the fourth quarter, down 19 percent on the three months before, due to issues related to the wet season in Sierra Leone when mining and hauling becomes more difficult.

London Mining increased capacity to 5.4 million wet tonnes per year towards the end of last year.

The firm also said it had ordered some of the long-lead equipment needed to grow capacity further to 6.5 million tonnes.

"(We) are commissioning the plant upgrades which will deliver strong volume growth in 2014," Graeme Hossie, chief executive of London Mining, said in the statement.

In December the firm revised down its guidance for 2013 to between 3.3 million and 3.4 million wet tonnes, from a previous forecast of 3.6 million to 3.9 million tonnes.

The company said it was taking measures to improve its performance during the wet season, installing better weight and moisture monitoring systems as well as scales to accurately weigh trucks.