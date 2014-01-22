LONDON Jan 22 Sierra Leone-focused London
Mining produced almost 3.4 million tonnes of iron ore
last year, in line with revised guidance, as the company targets
further growth in 2014.
The company said on Wednesday it produced less iron ore in
the fourth quarter, down 19 percent on the three months before,
due to issues related to the wet season in Sierra Leone when
mining and hauling becomes more difficult.
London Mining increased capacity to 5.4 million wet tonnes
per year towards the end of last year.
The firm also said it had ordered some of the long-lead
equipment needed to grow capacity further to 6.5 million tonnes.
"(We) are commissioning the plant upgrades which will
deliver strong volume growth in 2014," Graeme Hossie, chief
executive of London Mining, said in the statement.
In December the firm revised down its guidance for 2013 to
between 3.3 million and 3.4 million wet tonnes, from a previous
forecast of 3.6 million to 3.9 million tonnes.
The company said it was taking measures to improve its
performance during the wet season, installing better weight and
moisture monitoring systems as well as scales to accurately
weigh trucks.