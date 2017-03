LONDON Jan 22 Sierra Leone-focused London Mining said on Wednesday it produced almost 3.4 million tonnes of iron ore last year, in line with a revised guidance.

The company produced less iron ore in the fourth quarter, down 19 percent on the three months before, due to issues related to the wet season in Sierra Leone when mining and hauling becomes difficult.

In December the firm revised down its guidance to between 3.3 million and 3.4 million wet tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 3.6 million to 3.9 million tonnes.