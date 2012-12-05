LONDON Dec 5 Iron ore miner London Mining
has hired Michael Miles to be its chairman, appointing
the former chairman of fund manager Schroders to its
board with immediate effect.
The miner, which produces iron ore in Sierra Leone, said it
current chairman, Colin Knight, would step down from the role at
the start of 2013, after almost 8 years.
"This is the right time for a new chairman to steer the
company as it takes its projects in Sierra Leone and Greenland
through to their next phases," Knight said.
Miles, who has also been chairman of speciality chemicals
company Johnson Matthey, has experience in China, the
world's largest consumer of iron ore, through an early career in
Cathay Pacific.
He stepped down as chairman of Schroders in May after nine
years.