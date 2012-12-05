LONDON Dec 5 Iron ore miner London Mining has hired Michael Miles to be its chairman, appointing the former chairman of fund manager Schroders to its board with immediate effect.

The miner, which produces iron ore in Sierra Leone, said it current chairman, Colin Knight, would step down from the role at the start of 2013, after almost 8 years.

"This is the right time for a new chairman to steer the company as it takes its projects in Sierra Leone and Greenland through to their next phases," Knight said.

Miles, who has also been chairman of speciality chemicals company Johnson Matthey, has experience in China, the world's largest consumer of iron ore, through an early career in Cathay Pacific.

He stepped down as chairman of Schroders in May after nine years.