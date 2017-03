Aug 20 London Pensions Fund Authority said Merrick Cockell would take over as its acting chairman.

Cockell joined the pension fund's board in 2010 and he has been deputy chairman since 2013.

He became the chairman of the UK Municipal Bonds Agency earlier this year and was also appointed the chair of the Crossrail2 Growth Commission.

(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)