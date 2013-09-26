PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Total equity capital raised in five months to end August 9.3 billion STG
(2013:4.0 billion STG) * Issuance has been good so far this year and the pipeline is encouraging * Average daily UK equity value traded up 5 percent in five months to end
August * Italian average daily volumes down 7 percent in five months to August * Derivatives trading volumes down 31 percent in five months to August * The group has entered into an agreement to acquire turquoise derivatives
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.