Mis-sold loan insurance costs Lloyds another $425 million
LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29 million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance.
LONDON May 1 London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Revised offer for lch.clearnet declared wholly unconditional * Offer will complete today
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.
* Investors brace for rate hikes in U.S., and eventually Europe