Jan 23 London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Q3 income up 48 per cent at 308.9 million STG * Income for 9 months year-to-date up 38 per cent, to 876.0 million STG * Q3 revenues up 13 per cent * Capital markets Q3 revenues up 21 per cent * Information services Q3 revenues up 16 percent * Technology services revenues up 17 percent * Lch.clearnet Q3 total income up 3 percent on pro forma basis * Post trade services (italy) Q3 revenues up 14 percent * Positive signs in primary markets in Q4, expects continuing capital raising