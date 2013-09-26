PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Equity capital raised rises to 9.3 bln stg from 4 bln stg
* UK equity trading up 5 percent
LONDON, Sept 26 The London Stock Exchange said on Thursday it has made good progress since the start of its financial year as firms raised more capital on its markets and daily trading on its flagship British stock market rose 5 percent.
In a pre-close statement, the exchange said total equity capital raised in the five months to end-August reached 9.3 billion pounds ($14.94 billion), compared with 4 billion pounds the year earlier. The pipeline for further issuance was encouraging, the statement added.
As well as UK equity markets, trading in fixed income increased and the LCH.Clearnet business in which it acquired a majority stake in May, delivered strong growth, the statement said.
Its weak spots included its Italian business, where daily equity trading volumes fell 7 percent year-on-year, and derivatives, where volumes sank 31 percent.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.