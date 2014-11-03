Nov 3 London Stock Exchange Group said it appointed Serge Harry to the group's executive committee.

Harry will be the chairman of globeSettle, LSEG's central securities depository in Luxembourg, and will also be the group country head for France, Benelux and Germany, LSEG said.

He will work with the management of LSEG's businesses to ensure the group delivers a full service offering to clients in these markets.

Harry will also continue to be on the board of European clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA.

