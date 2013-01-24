By Luke Jeffs
LONDON Jan 24 The London Stock Exchange's
data business helped the group wipe out losses in
capital markets and treasury income to beat forecasts with a 6
percent rise in quarterly income.
The LSE said on Thursday income for the three months to
December rose to 209 million pounds ($330 million), compared
with a forecast for 201 million.
The British exchange's 44 percent increase in data services
income to 76 million pounds wiped out a 4 percent fall in
capital markets revenue to 66 million and a 17 percent slide in
net treasury income to 28 million.
"The group has continued to benefit from a more diversified
range of businesses with particularly strong performances from
our Information Services and our Technology operations", chief
executive Xavier Rolet said.
The LSE Group's technology business income rose 5 percent
for the quarter to 14 million pounds.
The LSE is seen by analysts as a possible bidder for the
European share trading arm of NYSE Euronext which last
month agreed to sell itself to energy group the
IntercontinentalExchange and spin-off Euronext, the
European stock market business.
$1 = 0.6313 pound)