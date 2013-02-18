Australia shares rise, driven by miners; New Zealand up
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
LONDON Feb 18 London Stock Exchange Group PLC : * Lch.clearnet confirms that lme has not served a termination notice with
respect to its clearing contract with lch.clearnet * Lch.clearnet says with respect to lme clearing contract, no extension has
been negotiated and lme's contract remains unchanged * Source text
March 6 Australian shares ended slightly higher on Monday, as gains in materials and financials outweighed losses from healthcare and utility stocks.
March 6 CITIC Securities Company Limited: * Says it names Ge Xiaobo as finance director Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/Y4qM3r Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 6 Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA: