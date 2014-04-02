April 2 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Statement re. Board member
* Paolo Scaroni, a non-executive director and deputy
chairman of company, has received a first instance conviction
from a regional italian court
* Relating to inadequate environmental standards at Enel, a
company of which he was chief executive between 2002 and 2005.
* Scaroni is appealing such decision as unfounded and under
Italian law decision is suspended and conditional pending
appeal. LSEG's relevant regulators have been notified of this
development
* Paolo Scaroni continues as a non-executive director of
company
* LSEG will provide further updates if appropriate
