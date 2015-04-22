April 22 London Stock Exchange Group named Caroline O'Shaughnessy as the global head of sales and marketing in its information services business.

LSE also named Brian Rosenberg as managing director, North America sales, in the business.

O'Shaughnessy has previously worked at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp, Thomson Reuters Corp and Interactive Data.

Rosenberg is a 20-year industry veteran and most recently worked for SunGard Financial Systems. He has earlier worked at MSCI Inc, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Rosenberg will be responsible for the regional sales, asset owner and consultant relationship management, Sedol sales and client services teams, LSE said.

O'Shaughnessy will be based in London and report to Mark Makepeace, group director of information services.

Rosenberg will be based in New York and report to O'Shaughnessy. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)