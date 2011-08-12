* Lone Star trying to sell property before loans mature-sources

* Lone Star sold Tokyo property this year in largest transaction in Japan

* Mizuho Financial is lender for about $1 billion in loans (Adds details)

By Junko Fujita

TOKYO, Aug 12Global private equity firm Lone Star has put a Tokyo property on sale aiming to raise up to 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) before loans on the office and banquet hall complex mature early next year, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The move to sell the Meguro Gajoen complex in central Tokyo reflects Lone Star's desire to obtain a higher price than the 80 billion yen in loans taken out to finance its original purchase, as well as a tough funding environment in Japan that would make it difficult to refinance the loans, the sources said.

The loans were extended by Mizuho Financial Group , said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the planned sale has not been made public. An official at Lone Star's Tokyo office declined to comment.

If Lone Star is able to unload the property at its asking price it would rank as the largest transaction involving office and commercial properties in Japan since Lone Star's sale in March of office buildings to Mitsubishi Estate Co for 90 billion yen.

The size of the deal is significant as Japan's real estate market remains stagnant, having yet to recover from the slump caused by the global financial crisis in 2008.

But while Tokyo's real estate market remains slow with a price gap between sellers and buyers hindering sales, global real estate investors such as Fortress Investment Group LLC , Aetos Capital and Blackstone have set up offices in the city to seek opportunities in Japan.

Lone Star, an investment firm run by John Grayken, has shown an appetite for new investments globally, and recently raised $5.5 billion for its Lone Star Real Estate Fund ll . In Japan, however, its focus in real estate appears to be divestment.

Earlier this year Lone Star sold two office buildings and a hotel in central Tokyo to Mitsubishi Estate in a deal reported by media to be worth 90 billion yen, one of the few large deals since the financial crisis.

If Lone Star fails to sell the Meguro property before the loans mature it may follow the example of real estate funds run by Morgan Stanley , which allowed lenders to take control of properties in Tokyo after failing to repay debt on time.

A building in central Tokyo that was used as the headquarters of Japanese lender Shinsei Bank was put on sale in June after a real estate fund managed by Morgan Stanley failed to repay debt, but no buyers have emerged, according to sources.

Another real estate fund of Morgan Stanley lost control of a building in central Tokyo's Shinagawa business district, ceding control to a group of lenders. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)