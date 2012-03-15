HONG KONG, March 15 Eashwar Krishnan,
former Asia head of Lone Pine Capital, and Tanvir Ghani, former
head of capital introduction for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, are set to launch their highly anticipated
hedge fund on July 2, according to a fund information document
seen by Reuters.
The launch is among four major fund start-ups in the region
that have attracted investor attention this year, improving
prospects for the struggling Asian hedge fund industry as tried
and tested fund managers and traders expand investment options.
The duo are setting up long/short equities hedge fund
Tybourne Capital Management in Hong Kong, the document showed.
Reuters reported exclusively in December that Krishnan and
Ghani were aiming to raise $1 billion in an Asia-focused hedge
fund, hoping to break into a very small group of funds of that
size in the region. No other details were known
at that time.
The fund will invest globally, but have an Asian bias. Its
main focus will be on consumer, financials, technology, media,
telecommunications and industrial sectors, the document showed.
Tybourne has picked Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse Group AG
as prime brokers.
An e-mail to Ghani went unanswered.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)