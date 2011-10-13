SEOUL Oct 13 US private equity firm Lone Star,
which wants to sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank
(KEB) , has decided not to appeal a Korean court
verdict that found it guilty of stock manipulation charges, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Jed Repko, spokesman for Dallas-based Lone Star Funds,
declined to comment.
Thursday was the deadline for Lone Star lodge an appeal.
Its decision not to file an appeal is viewed as a move that
removes the legal uncertainties around its agreed $4.1 billion
deal to sell KEB to Hana Financial Group.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)