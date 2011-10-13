SEOUL Oct 13 US private equity firm Lone Star, which wants to sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) , has decided not to appeal a Korean court verdict that found it guilty of stock manipulation charges, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Jed Repko, spokesman for Dallas-based Lone Star Funds, declined to comment.

Thursday was the deadline for Lone Star lodge an appeal.

Its decision not to file an appeal is viewed as a move that removes the legal uncertainties around its agreed $4.1 billion deal to sell KEB to Hana Financial Group. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)