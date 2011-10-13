* Lone Star wants to close years-long KEB saga

SEOUL, Oct 13 U.S. fund Lone Star has decided not to appeal a Korean court verdict against it, the country's top regulator said on Thursday, a move that should help the firm sell its controlling stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group and effect a long-awaited exit from Korea.

The news drove Hana's shares up as much as 7.6 percent in early trading.

The Seoul High Court last week fined LSF-KEB Holdings SCA, Lone Star's Belgium-based unit that holds a majority stake in KEB, 25 billion Korean won ($21.4 million) for manipulating stock prices of a KEB unit.

The decision ended a case that had held up Lone Star's long-delayed $4.1 billion sale of KEB to Hana Financial Group

Regulators had put off approval of the Hana-Lone Star transaction due to legal uncertainties, but will decide on the matter after Lone Star's decision on last week's verdict.

"Lone Star told (us) they decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court," said Kim Seok-dong, chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission. "We will announce early next week a schedule around Lone Star's Korea Exchange Bank sale."

Thursday was the deadline for Lone Star to file an appeal.

Regulators said earlier they expected Lone Star to be disqualified as KEB's top shareholder and that they could order it to sell down its stake in the bank to 10 percent under the country's banking law.

If it is declared unfit to be KEB's top shareholder, Lone Star could complete the deal with Hana to comply with regulators' orders.

Jed Repko, spokesman for Dallas-based Lone Star Funds, declined to comment.

Hana shares gained 2.3 percent and shares in KEB rose 3.3 percent as of 0320 GMT, versus the broader market's 1.3 percent gain.

Lone Star's quest to unload the KEB stake has been long and eventful and has included an auction that began in 2005, failed bidders, office raids, legal wrangling and dumped investment banks.

Lone Star bought KEB for $1.2 billion and sold down part of its stake in 2007. It previously attempted to sell KEB to Kookmin Bank for $7.3 billion in 2006 and HSBC for $6.3 billion in 2008.

($1 = 1166.750 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Matt Driskill)