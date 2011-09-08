SEOUL, Sept 8 A South Korean court will make a
final ruling on stock price manipulation charges against Lone
Star on Oct. 6, a judge said on Thursday, a key decision
that may expedite the U.S. buyout fund's exit from the country.
Lone Star had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group
for $4.1 billion but regulators have suspended
approval of the deal due to legal uncertainty.
In March, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's
decision to acquit Lone Star's former head of Seoul operations
and Lone Star's Belgium-based unit, which holds a majority stake
in KEB, of rigging stock prices in a relation to KEB's credit
card unit, and ordered a new trial.
Seoul High Court Judge Cho Kyung-ran said the ruling would
be made on Oct. 6, after witnesses testified and prosecutors and
defense lawyers wrapped up their cases in Lone Star's trial on
Thursday.
