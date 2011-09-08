(Adds details, background)
* Court to rule on Lone Star stock rigging case on Oct 6
* Regulators' approval on KEB takeover deal seen following
verdict
SEOUL, Sept 8 A South Korean court will make a
final ruling on stock price manipulation charges against Lone
Star on Oct. 6, a judge said on Thursday, a key decision
that may expedite the U.S. buyout fund's exit from the country.
Lone Star had agreed to sell its controlling stake in Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial Group
for $4.1 billion but regulators have suspended
approval of the deal due to legal uncertainty.
In March, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's
decision to acquit Lone Star's former head of Seoul operations
and Lone Star's Belgium-based unit, which holds a majority stake
in KEB, of rigging stock prices in relation to KEB's credit card
unit, and ordered a new trial.
Seoul High Court Judge Cho Kyung-ran said the ruling would
be made on Oct. 6, after witnesses testified and prosecutors and
defense lawyers wrapped up their cases in Lone Star's trial on
Thursday.
If Lone Star is found guilty and declared
unfit to be KEB's majority stakeholder, regulators can order the
private equity fund to sell down its stake to 10 percent or
below by law.
Paul Yoo, t he former head of Lone
Star's Seoul operations , has been detained
since late July on flight risk concerns and Lone
Star 's lawyers ha ve
denied its alleged involvement in spreading false
rumors of a possible capital reduction at KEB's unit
to drive down its stock price in 2003
so the fund could absorb it
cheaply.
Prosecutors demanded the 10-year jail sentence and a
4.2 billion won fine for Yoo, who is still a KEB board member,
and a 35.4 billion won fine and confiscation of 10 billion won
for LSF-KEB Holdings SCA, Lone Star's Belgium-based unit.
Lawyers for Lone Star pleaded not guilty to the charges
while Yoo asked for leniency in his sentencing.
"(We) cannot agree that Lone Star officials are
actually KEB's representatives," one of Lone Star's lawyers
said, claiming that Lone Star is merely a controlling
shareholder that can be excluded from the charges.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)