(Adds details)
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL Dec 1 U.S. investment firm Lone
Star has agreed to cut the price of its 4.4 trillion won ($3.9
billion) stake sale in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to
Hana Financial Group Inc by about 11 percent, said a
source familiar with the deal.
Hana's board would hold a meeting on Friday to approve the
deal, the source added.
The source said Hana and the U.S. private equity fund had
agreed to lower the purchase price by about 1,490 won per share,
or about 11 percent, to 3.9 trillion won.
The source declined to be identified as the deal is not yet
public.
Hana, South Korea's No.4 financial services group by assets,
had originally agreed to pay about 13,390 won per share for a 51
percent stake in KEB from Lone Star.
It had sought to close the transaction early this year but
had to extend it due to regulatory approval delays and legal
disputes involving stock manipulation charges against Lone Star.
Following a guilty verdict on stock manipulation charges,
regulators last month ordered the Dallas-based fund to sell down
its stake in KEB to below 10 percent within six months.
Acquiring KEB is crucial for Hana as the South Korean
banking sector is fast consolidating and the company has most of
the financing for the deal in place.
Lone Star bought into KEB in 2003 and has seen two failed
sales attempts -- first to Kookmin Bank for $7.6 billion in 2006
and to HSBC Holdings Plc for $6.3 billion in
2008.
Singapore's DBS group Holdings Ltd twice held talks
on a purchase but did not come to an agreement, while Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd entered the fray in
2010 before losing out to Hana.
The sale has been delayed by a series of investigations as to
whether Lone Star paid capital gains tax and whether KEB's
losses were inflated to make it cheaper, as well as
investigations into and prosecutions of various Lone Star, KEB
and government officials.
($1 = 1142.7000 won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)