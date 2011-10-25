SEOUL Oct 25 South Korea is expected to order
U.S. private equity fund Lone Star to reduce most of its 51
percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank next month, a
regulatory official said, a key step for the fund to move toward
closing its $4.1 billion takeover deal with Hana Financial
Group.
A Financial Services Commission (FSC) official with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters that after some technical
procedures, Lone Star would likely receive the selldown order in
November.
South Korea has kicked off a process of ordering Lone Star
to reduce its KEB stake to 10 percent or lower, following a
recent Seoul court's guilty verdict on its stock manipulation
charges.
However, since regulators have no legal ground to dictate
ways for Lone Star to unload its stake, the Dallas-based fund
could complete the transaction with Hana to comply
with regulators' orders.
Separately, Kim Seok-dong, FSC chairman, told reporters on
Tuesday the regulatory agency would resolve the issue as soon as
possible.
Last week, Hana denied a media report that the South Korean
firm had asked Lone Star to slash the KEB acquisition price by
$803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share
prices.
