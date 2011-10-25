SEOUL Oct 25 South Korea is expected to order U.S. private equity fund Lone Star to reduce most of its 51 percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank next month, a regulatory official said, a key step for the fund to move toward closing its $4.1 billion takeover deal with Hana Financial Group.

A Financial Services Commission (FSC) official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that after some technical procedures, Lone Star would likely receive the selldown order in November.

South Korea has kicked off a process of ordering Lone Star to reduce its KEB stake to 10 percent or lower, following a recent Seoul court's guilty verdict on its stock manipulation charges.

However, since regulators have no legal ground to dictate ways for Lone Star to unload its stake, the Dallas-based fund could complete the transaction with Hana to comply with regulators' orders.

Separately, Kim Seok-dong, FSC chairman, told reporters on Tuesday the regulatory agency would resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Last week, Hana denied a media report that the South Korean firm had asked Lone Star to slash the KEB acquisition price by $803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share prices. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)