Nov 13 Hedge fund Lonestar Capital Management LLC is shutting down, hurt by its flagging performance in October, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the firm.

Jerome Simon, the fund's founder, called the closure a "bittersweet moment" in a letter sent to investors, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1qGojOF)

Lonestar could not be immediately reached for comment.

Simon would manage his own wealth from a personal office once the shutdown is complete in mid-2015, the report said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)