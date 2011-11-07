BEIJING Nov 7 Chinese developer Longfor Properties on Monday reported a fall in sales in October from a year ago, as Beijing's efforts to cool the red-hot real estate market drove down transactions.

The company said in a statement that its contracted sales revenues reached 4.38 billion yuan ($690 million) in October, down 11.5 percent from October last year when its contracted sales were 4.95 billion yuan.

Month-on-month, sales were up 3.5 percent from September after the company cut prices on projects in eastern China, bringing in 2 billion yuan in five days.

China's largest home builder, Vanke , suffered a 33 percent fall in its contracted sales in October from a year ago.

The price cuts by Longfor and many other Chinese developers have sparked an uproar in Shanghai and other cities among people who bought homes at much higher prices.

Housing inflation is starting to ease in increasing numbers of Chinese cities a year into a property cooling campaign as slowing sales force developers to cut prices.

Longfor has fulfilled 82 percent of its annual sales target in the first 10 months of 2011. Contracted sales rose 37.9 percent from the same period last year to 32.63 billion yuan, the company added.

Many potential home buyers remain on the sidelines in China, expecting even deeper price cuts from developers who may need a surge in cash flow to service debts at the end of the year, with refinancing options remaining very limited. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)