Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
LONDON Oct 11 Long Haul Holdings: * Long Haul Holdings to buy back Bumi Resources and bids for entire Berau stake
in Bumi * Long Haul Holdings-proposed transaction is intended to unwind the
relationship between Bumi PLC and the Bakrie Group interests * Initial exchange of the 10.3 per cent of PT Bumi Resources tbk in return for
equivalent value of shares in Bumi PLC * Board of Bumi PLC has today announced it is considering this offer * Long Haul Holdings-also submitted a firm bid to purchase Bumi plc's entire
84.7 percent ownership in PT Berau Coal Energy tbk
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.