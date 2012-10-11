LONDON Oct 11 Long Haul Holdings: * Long Haul Holdings to buy back Bumi Resources and bids for entire Berau stake

in Bumi * Long Haul Holdings-proposed transaction is intended to unwind the

relationship between Bumi PLC and the Bakrie Group interests * Initial exchange of the 10.3 per cent of PT Bumi Resources tbk in return for

equivalent value of shares in Bumi PLC * Board of Bumi PLC has today announced it is considering this offer * Long Haul Holdings-also submitted a firm bid to purchase Bumi plc's entire

84.7 percent ownership in PT Berau Coal Energy tbk