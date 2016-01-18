Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 14 XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials :
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Linyang Electronics, to supply monocrystalline silicon wafer and monocrystalline cell in the coming three years
* Says expects to get revenue of 1.8 billion yuan from the partnership
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2ylbRb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order