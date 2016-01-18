Jan 14 XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials :

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Linyang Electronics, to supply monocrystalline silicon wafer and monocrystalline cell in the coming three years

* Says expects to get revenue of 1.8 billion yuan from the partnership

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2ylbRb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)