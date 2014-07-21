Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 21 Xi'an LONGi Silicon Materials Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue up to 157.18 million shares at 12.47 yuan ($2.01) per share
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1k7JkEa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2074 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)