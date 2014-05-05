UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up an automotive electronics unit with partner, registered capital of 100 million yuan ($15.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyr98v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources