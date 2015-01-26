UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to set up JV in Shandong with SHW Automotive GmbH, total investment 215 million yuan ($34.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LafKYQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.