Sept 29 Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3.57 billion yuan (580.54 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rEyRSd; bit.ly/1opIO0M

