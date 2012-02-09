* Longreach invites banks to make pitches for advisory roles - sources

* Bought 51% stake in En Tie in 2007 for $637 mln

By Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred

HONG KONG, Feb 9 Private equity firm Longreach Group is exploring the sale of its $440 million majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie Commercial Bank Ltd , as it seeks to cash out of the 2007 investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Longreach has invited about eight investment banks to vie for a sale mandate, one of the sources added, with the so-called beauty parade taking place over the next two weeks.

Longreach could not be reached for an immediate comment, while En Tie's chief financial officer Andrew Lee said he was not aware of a mandate process.

En Tie's shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, giving it a market value of about $880 million.

A flurry of private equity deals were struck in Taiwan's banking industry between 2005 and 2007 though tough operating conditions mean that many of those deals may not produce the kind of returns investors would expect.

Most of that investment was aimed at rebuilding the island's financial sector, which was hit hard by a consumer lending crisis.

Taiwan's banks operate in a crowded market and with little in the way of overseas operations to fuel growth. Their return on assets (ROA) in 2011 was 0.53 percent -- the lowest among banks in Asia excluding Japan, according to Fitch Ratings in Taiwan.

Longreach bought nearly 51 percent of En Tie in 2007 for $18.8 billion ($637 million). The Hong Kong-based buyout fund raised about $125 million in a new fund last year, which has a target of $750 million.

Taiwan, like many countries in Asia, has shown some concern about foreign private equity firms entering the home market but a number of the big global fund operators have invested in the Taiwan banking sector. Carlye Group owns a 36 percent stake in Ta Chong Commerial Bank, while TPG has about 18 percent of Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd .

SAC Private Capital and General Electric Co invested $900 million for a majority stake in Cosmos Bank, one of Taiwan's biggest cash-card issuers.

Taiwan recently announced it will allow banks from China to take stakes of 5 percent in local ones. ($1 = 29.5160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Greg Mahlich)