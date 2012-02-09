(Corrects second paragraph to show that En Tie has a market capitalisation of $878 million, and not the private equity fund Longreach)

HONG KONG Feb 9 Private equity firm Longreach Group is exploring the sale of its $440 million majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie Commercial Bank Ltd , as it seeks to cash out of the 2007 investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Longreach has invited about eight investment banks to vie for a sell-side mandate, one of the sources added. The so-called beauty parade will occur over the next two weeks. En Tie has a market value of $878 million.

Longreach could not be reached for an immediate comment. En Tie Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lee said he was not aware of a mandate process. ($1 = 29.5160 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Erica Billingham)