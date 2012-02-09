(Corrects second paragraph to show that En Tie has a market
capitalisation of $878 million, and not the private equity fund
Longreach)
HONG KONG Feb 9 Private equity firm
Longreach Group is exploring the sale of its $440 million
majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie Commercial Bank Ltd
, as it seeks to cash out of the 2007 investment, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Longreach has invited about eight investment banks to vie
for a sell-side mandate, one of the sources added. The so-called
beauty parade will occur over the next two weeks. En Tie has a
market value of $878 million.
Longreach could not be reached for an immediate comment. En
Tie Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lee said he was not aware of
a mandate process.
($1 = 29.5160 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred; Additional
reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Erica
Billingham)