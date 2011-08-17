BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 17 The New York Stock Exchange said the American depository shares of Chinese software company Longtop Financial Technologies Ltd , which had been halted since May 17, will now be suspended prior to the opening of trade on Wednesday.
The exchange said in statement late on Tuesday it will delist the ADRs and file a Form 25 delisting application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The delisting will be effective 10 days after the Form 25 is filed, it said.
Last month, the exchange said it would start delisting proceedings against Longtop, which did not meet listing standards.
The NYSE decision comes after the company failed to appeal against the delisting.
On May 23, Longtop's auditor quit and a U.S. regulator opened a related probe, deepening concern about possible accounting irregularities at the Chinese company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.