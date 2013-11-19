BRIEF-Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Longview Oil Corp : * Announces modest increase in the 2013 capital expenditure program and revised
2013 guidance * Says announces a modest increase in the 2013 capital expenditure program from
$36 million to $39 million * Sees average production for 2013 6,000 boe/d to 6,100 boe/d * Rise in capital expenditures to be directed towards drilling of 3 additional
wells in se Saskatchewan * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Orla provides an update on the Cerro Quema gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FairPoint Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate