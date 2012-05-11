HONG KONG May 11 Wind power generation company China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd said on Friday that it has proposed an issue of up to 1.36 billion new H shares at a price to be determined, raising capital to develop its renewable energy generation business.

The company said about 50 percent of the proceeds would be invested in onshore wind power generation projects in mainland China, with remainder for offshore and overseas projects.

Based on Friday's closing pice of HK$5.84, the placement would raise HK$7.9 billion ($1.02 billion)

The new issue is subject to approvals by shareholders and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the National Council for Social Security Fund of the PRC and the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Shares of China Longyuan ended down 0.85 percent on Friday, compared with a 1.3 percent decline by the benchmark Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris lewis)