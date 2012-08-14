MARIKANA, South Africa Aug 14 World No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin said on Tuesday an upstart union, AMCU, blamed for recent deadly violence at one of its South African mines, now had 21 percent of the company's 28,000 employees as its members.

A turf war between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the dominant National Union of Mineworkers caused clashes that killed nine people, including two policemen, on Sunday and Monday at Lonmin's Marikana mine.