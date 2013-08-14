JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 Platinum producer Lonmin and a hardline South African union said they would hold a joint press briefing on Wednesday, raising hopes that a recognition agreement has been reached which could avert possible strike action.

Lonmin, the world's third largest platinum producer, said its chief executive Ben Magara and Joseph Mathunjwa, president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), would give the briefing at 1130 GMT in Johannesburg.

A company statement said the briefing would deal with "labour relations", suggesting that an elusive recognition accord between the two sides may have been reached.

AMCU, whose members have twice this year staged brief illegal strikes at Lonmin, had threatened to down tools there again over whether the company would recognise it as the dominant union among its workforce.

AMCU claims over 70 percent of Lonmin's workforce after poaching members from the rival National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in a vicious turf war which is still rumbling on in South Africa's troubled mining sector.

Lonmin's operations were at the centre of illegal strikes and mines labour violence last year in which more than 50 people were killed, including 34 striking miners shot dead at the company's Marikana mine.

Friday marks the first anniversary of the Marikana deaths.