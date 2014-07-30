(Writes through)
July 30 South Africa's Lonmin has agreed
to make a royalty payment in cash and shares to the Bapo
community, which will make it a shareholder in Lonmin and will
allow the firm to meet South Africa's requirement on Black
Economic Empowerment.
In exchange for the payment the Bapo community, which owns
land on which Lonmin mines, will waive its current right to
receive royalties from Lonmin's operating companies Eastern
Platinum Limited and Western Platinum Limited (Lonplats).
The transaction, will increase the Black Economic
Empowerment equity stake in Lonplats by 3.3 percent, according
to Lonmin.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)