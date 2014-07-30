(Adds details on the deal)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, July 30 South Africa's Lonmin
has agreed to make a royalty payment in cash and shares to the
Bapo community, which will make it a shareholder in Lonmin and
will allow the firm to meet South Africa's requirement on Black
Economic Empowerment.
In exchange for the payment, the Bapo ba Mogale community,
which owns land on which Lonmin mines northwest of Johannesburg,
will waive its current right to receive royalties from Lonmin's
subsidiaries Eastern Platinum Limited and Western Platinum
Limited (Lonplats).
The Bapo also agreed to sell to Lonmin their Bapo ba Mogale
Mining Company, which owns 7.5 percent in the Pandora joint
venture.
This would make Lonmin, that already holds a 42.5 percent in
Pandora, the largest shareholder in the joint venture with rival
mining company Anglo American Platinum, which also has
a 42.5 percent stake in Pandora.
Lonmin said last week it might buy Amplats out of the joint
venture.
The Bapo will receive a total of 564 million rands ($53.18
million)worth of Lonmin shares and a deferred royalty payment of
20 million rand per year, for the five years following
completion of the deal.
Lonmin is also setting up a Bapo Trust to which it will
transfer some shares in its subsidiaries and is carrying out an
employee ownership plan and a community share ownership trust,
that will boost its BEE ownership further.
All together, these transactions will allow Lonmin to boost
the Black Economic Empowerment equity ownership from 18 percent
to 26 percent, which is the target the South African government
asked companies to meet by the end of 2014.
($1 = 10.6050 South African Rand)
(Editing by Jason Neely and William Hardy)