Oct 8 Lonmin Plc :

* Return to full production

* Successfully achieved completion of return to full production earlier than forecast

* Tonnes mined in both August and September 2014 exceeded production reported for comparable months in 2013 which were 1.0 million tonnes in August 2013

* Three-year wage settlement achieved in July continues to facilitate a constructive relationship with all employees

* Ramp up has been accelerated by earlier and stronger levels of employees returning to work than had been previously expected