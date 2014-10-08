Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Oct 8 Lonmin Plc :
* Return to full production
* Successfully achieved completion of return to full production earlier than forecast
* Tonnes mined in both August and September 2014 exceeded production reported for comparable months in 2013 which were 1.0 million tonnes in August 2013
* Three-year wage settlement achieved in July continues to facilitate a constructive relationship with all employees
* Ramp up has been accelerated by earlier and stronger levels of employees returning to work than had been previously expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.