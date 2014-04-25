April 25 Lonmin Plc :

* No resolution has yet been achieved in resolving three-month strike relating to wages and benefits.

* Producers urged AMCU's leadership to consider economic position of industry and companies, and dire circumstances of employees, and to recommend settlement offer made by producers to their members.

* Settlement offer has been made in interest of bringing an end to 13-week strike

* For Lonmin employees this reflects an increase in cash remuneration for highest-paid employees of 7.5 pct and an increase for lowest earners of 9.5 pct

* Or Amplats and Implats employees, this is an increase in cash remuneration of 7.5 pct for highest-paid employees and an increase of 10% for lowest earners.

* This revised offer is one of highest increases anywhere in sector and country.

* By implementing these increases over period, cost to company for lowest paid underground employees would be in excess of r17,500 per month (r210,000 per annum) by July 2017.

* In addition to cash remuneration, cost to company includes medical, pension, overtime and bonuses.

* To date, strike has cost employees some r6.4 billion in lost income and producers around r14.5 billion in lost revenue.