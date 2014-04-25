April 25 Lonmin Plc :
* No resolution has yet been achieved in resolving
three-month strike relating to wages and benefits.
* Producers urged AMCU's leadership to consider economic
position of industry and companies, and dire circumstances of
employees, and to recommend settlement offer made by producers
to their members.
* Settlement offer has been made in interest of bringing an
end to 13-week strike
* For Lonmin employees this reflects an increase in cash
remuneration for highest-paid employees of 7.5 pct and an
increase for lowest earners of 9.5 pct
* Or Amplats and Implats employees, this is an increase in
cash remuneration of 7.5 pct for highest-paid employees and an
increase of 10% for lowest earners.
* This revised offer is one of highest increases anywhere in
sector and country.
* By implementing these increases over period, cost to
company for lowest paid underground employees would be in excess
of r17,500 per month (r210,000 per annum) by July 2017.
* In addition to cash remuneration, cost to company includes
medical, pension, overtime and bonuses.
* To date, strike has cost employees some r6.4 billion in
lost income and producers around r14.5 billion in lost revenue.
