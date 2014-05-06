GLOBAL MARKETS-Protectionism worry drags on stocks, dollar hits 6-week low
* Oil prices fall on concerns of growing U.S. output (Updates to close of European markets)
May 6 Lonmin Plc, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :
* Update on protected strike action
* Companies were advised of decision by AMCU leadership at a meeting this afternoon
* AMCU has informed companies of union's decision to continue with strike which is entering its 15th week
* Companies Will continue their direct approaches to employees
* None of the companies have set final acceptance dates; nor have they presented ultimatums to employees
* AMCU's decision is disappointing as companies' efforts to develop a new offer that is affordable and sustainable
* To date, strike has cost employees some R7.3 bln in lost income and producers around R16.4 bln in lost revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 British Airways is set to give out 400 pounds to staff members plus a free return flight to make up for lower bonus payments, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as it bids to keep staff happy while an industrial dispute rumbles on.
