May 6 Lonmin Plc, Anglo American Platinum Ltd, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd :

* Update on protected strike action

* Companies were advised of decision by AMCU leadership at a meeting this afternoon

* AMCU has informed companies of union's decision to continue with strike which is entering its 15th week

* Companies Will continue their direct approaches to employees

* None of the companies have set final acceptance dates; nor have they presented ultimatums to employees

* AMCU's decision is disappointing as companies' efforts to develop a new offer that is affordable and sustainable

* To date, strike has cost employees some R7.3 bln in lost income and producers around R16.4 bln in lost revenue