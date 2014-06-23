June 23 Lonmin Plc :

* Lonmin plc update on wage negotiations

* Announces that, following in principle agreement reached last week with leadership of association of mineworkers and construction union ("AMCU"), further progress towards a return to work has been made.

* Lonmin expects to receive feedback from AMCU after meeting has concluded

* AMCU will today hold a further meeting with its members.