July 30 Lonmin Plc

* Acquisition and proposed issue of equity

* Entered into binding agreements with Bapo Ba Mogale traditional community ("Bapo")

* Bapo will waive their current statutory right to receive royalties from Lonmin's operating companies Eastern Platinum Limited and Western Platinum Limited in exchange for

* Lump sum cash royalty payment, payable by Lonplats, that will be used by Bapo to subscribe for shares in Lonmin

* A deferred royalty payment of r20 million per annum payable by Lonplats in each of five years following completion of transaction

* BMC holds Bapo's 7.5% participation interest in unincorporated joint venture in respect of Pandora mine operated by EPL

* Completion is currently expected in final quarter of 2014 calendar year

* R564 million payable under includes a premium of r149 million in recognition of benefit to lonmin of ten year lock-in period

* Intended that deferred royalty payment of r20 million per annum payable by lonplats in each of five years be funded from existing cash resources and/or debt facilities available to group