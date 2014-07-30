July 30 Lonmin Plc
* Acquisition and proposed issue of equity
* Entered into binding agreements with Bapo Ba Mogale
traditional community ("Bapo")
* Bapo will waive their current statutory right to receive
royalties from Lonmin's operating companies Eastern Platinum
Limited and Western Platinum Limited in exchange for
* Lump sum cash royalty payment, payable by Lonplats, that
will be used by Bapo to subscribe for shares in Lonmin
* A deferred royalty payment of r20 million per annum
payable by Lonplats in each of five years following completion
of transaction
* BMC holds Bapo's 7.5% participation interest in
unincorporated joint venture in respect of Pandora mine operated
by EPL
* Completion is currently expected in final quarter of 2014
calendar year
* R564 million payable under includes a premium of r149
million in recognition of benefit to lonmin of ten year lock-in
period
* Intended that deferred royalty payment of r20 million per
annum payable by lonplats in each of five years be funded from
existing cash resources and/or debt facilities available to
