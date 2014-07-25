July 25 Jse: Lon - Third Quarter 2014 Production Report & Interim Management Statement

* Q3 production severely impacted by unprecedented five month strike

* We expect to be achieving 80.0% of normal monthly production by end of fy2014

* Expect to be at normal steady rate of production during q12015

* It is our expectation that we will repay drawn facilities to extent of surplus cash in quarter four of fy2014

* Platinum metal in concentrate (mic) production anticipated to be around 340,000 ounces

* Revising sales guidance to 420,000 saleable platinum ounces for year

* Unit cost per pgm ounce year on year increase expected to be in excess of 60.0% including special costs, as a result of severely impacted production

* Capex guidance revised down from $210 million to around $100 million for year