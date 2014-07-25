July 25 Jse: Lon - Third Quarter 2014 Production
Report & Interim Management Statement
* Q3 production severely impacted by unprecedented five
month strike
* We expect to be achieving 80.0% of normal monthly
production by end of fy2014
* Expect to be at normal steady rate of production during
q12015
* It is our expectation that we will repay drawn facilities
to extent of surplus cash in quarter four of fy2014
* Platinum metal in concentrate (mic) production anticipated
to be around 340,000 ounces
* Revising sales guidance to 420,000 saleable platinum
ounces for year
* Unit cost per pgm ounce year on year increase expected to
be in excess of 60.0% including special costs, as a result of
severely impacted production
* Capex guidance revised down from $210 million to around
$100 million for year
