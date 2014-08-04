Aug 4 Lonmin Plc

* Restructuring and strengthening of its executive management team which will streamline business

* Changes will see introduction of a chief operating officer role to oversee both mining and processing divisions

* Johan lesley viljoen, a seasoned mining engineer and leader, joins Lonmin in this important new role with immediate effect

* Chief operating officer replaces two existing roles: executive vice president mining and executive vice president processing

* Ben moolman rejoins Lonmin to lead business support office, from Glencore xstrata where he was chief operating officer of platinum division