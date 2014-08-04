Aug 4 Lonmin Plc
* Restructuring and strengthening of its executive
management team which will streamline business
* Changes will see introduction of a chief operating officer
role to oversee both mining and processing divisions
* Johan lesley viljoen, a seasoned mining engineer and
leader, joins Lonmin in this important new role with immediate
effect
* Chief operating officer replaces two existing roles:
executive vice president mining and executive vice president
processing
* Ben moolman rejoins Lonmin to lead business support
office, from Glencore xstrata where he was chief operating
officer of platinum division
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: